|
|
ODESSA - Jaime Lin Borders-Ebert, age 58, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her Odessa home. She was the daughter of James Leonard Jones and Norma Lee Williams Jones born in Odessa on July 14, 1961.
Jaime was a loving mother and amazing grandmother who always put her grandbabies first. Her children and her family's well being was her top priority. Jamie was loving and caring with a heart of gold.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her parents: James Leonard and Norma Jones of Odessa; son: Christopher Borders of Albuquerque, NM; daughters: Roseanna Borders and Vanessa Christine Borders of Albuquerque, NM; brother: James Eugene Jones of Ft. Stockton; three sisters: Shirley Ann Missey of Christmas, FL, Carolyn Ann Jones of Bloomington, IN, and Sarah Louise Armstrong of Winfield, LA; three grandchildren: Bradley James Borders, Jayden James Borders, and Blake Raylynn Borders, all of Albuquerque, NM.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Ray Jones.
Services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am that morning.
Services are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020