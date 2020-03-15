Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaime Borders-Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaime Lin Borders-Ebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaime Lin Borders-Ebert Obituary
ODESSA - Jaime Lin Borders-Ebert, age 58, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her Odessa home. She was the daughter of James Leonard Jones and Norma Lee Williams Jones born in Odessa on July 14, 1961.

Jaime was a loving mother and amazing grandmother who always put her grandbabies first. Her children and her family's well being was her top priority. Jamie was loving and caring with a heart of gold.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her parents: James Leonard and Norma Jones of Odessa; son: Christopher Borders of Albuquerque, NM; daughters: Roseanna Borders and Vanessa Christine Borders of Albuquerque, NM; brother: James Eugene Jones of Ft. Stockton; three sisters: Shirley Ann Missey of Christmas, FL, Carolyn Ann Jones of Bloomington, IN, and Sarah Louise Armstrong of Winfield, LA; three grandchildren: Bradley James Borders, Jayden James Borders, and Blake Raylynn Borders, all of Albuquerque, NM.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Ray Jones.

Services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am that morning.

Services are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaime's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -