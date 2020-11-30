BUHLER - James 'Jim' Allen Strong, 77, passed away November 26, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1943, in Hutchinson.



Jim was the maintenance superintendent for 39 years at Far-Mar-Co and Farmland Industries elevator, formerly Gano-Horace Grain, Inc. He could work on and repair anything, from building his own home and garage, to painting vehicles and building trailers. If you needed something repaired, worked on, or built from scratch, he was a 'Jim-of-all-trades'. He was a great outdoorsman who was always on the hunt for the next fish, bird, or animal.



On October 20, 1962, he married Barbara Dove, in Hutchinson. They shared over 58 years of marriage.



Jim is survived by: wife, Barbara Strong of Hutchinson; children, James (Mary) Strong of Hutchinson, Kelley (Gordon) Miller of Burrton, April Strong of Hutchinson, and Christine Strong (fiancé, Nicholas Hutchison) of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George Moore, Glenn Strong, and Richard Strong.



Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Pratt, or The Salvation Army, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



