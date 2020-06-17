James Benjamin Lyons 'T "Jim" Pimp'
ODESSA - James Benjamin Lyons III - Jim or "T Pimp" to his family and friends began his adventure

on May 11, 1974 in Pasadena, Texas. He was called home in the presence of his loving

family in Odessa, Texas on May 20, 2020 following a motorcycle accident earlier in the month

After graduating high school in Kountze, Texas in 1992 Jim joined the United States Navy.

He worked as a Fieldman for Anadarko Petroleum. He was a Freemason, a member of the

Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a member of the

Cossacks Motorcycle Club. "T Pimp" stopped counting his years in his twenties and burned his

candle at both ends. Over the years he was many things to many people, but his beautiful life will

forever be cherished in the lives of his sons and his grandson.

He is survived by his parents Jim and Christine Lyons of Honey Island, Texas,

wife Rebecca Crenshaw Lyons, son James Lyons IV, son Trent Lyons, grandson James Lyons V,

sister Leslie Harris and husband Thomas of Odessa, niece Kristina Stanley and niece Cheryl Vicker

Memorial services will be held at 9018 West 57th Street in Odessa on June 20 from 4pm-7pm, and

also at his parents home in southeast Texas on July 18. Memorials and condolences may be

offered at these times.

Published in Odessa American on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
