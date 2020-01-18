|
ODESSA - James Bruce Atkinson, 65, passed away January 15, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. James was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Trevor and Julie on November 16, 1954. He went to school at Odessa High School. He excelled in all sports and was offered a pitching position with the Cincinnati Reds upon his graduation. He was involved in all sports and taught many the love of baseball. His life long partner was Becky Martin for 38 years, she was the love of his life. He worked at Perry Gas and several other oil related companies in the area. James is preceded in death by Blue Atkinson, Julie Atkinson, Joe and Mable Johnson and Megan Atkinson. He is survived by Becky Martin; son, C.J. Atkinson, Denny and Polly Atkinson, Tracy and Duane Smith, Debbie and Russ Phillips; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Carson Phillips, Jeff Sterling, Jake Atkinson, Adam Atkinson, Morris Flowers and C.J. Atkinson. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 18, 2020