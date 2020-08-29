1/1
James Douglas "Jimmy D" Rose
1938 - 2020
ODESSA - James "Jimmy D" Douglas Rose Jr, 82, of Odessa Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on August the 25, 2020.

He was born August 9, 1938 to James and Mable Rose in Gatesville Texas and was raised on a farm in Mound Texas, along the Leon River, being the only boy of three older sisters. Making a Profession of Faith, at an early age, he remained faithful to the Lord throughout his life. He was an inspiring Sunday school teacher, served on the Board of Trustees, and also enjoyed playing for the church softball league. Some of his favorite hobbies included coaching and umpiring little league baseball and playing many...many rounds of golf with his buddies. As a young man of 18, he moved west to begin his career with the Texas Electric Transmission division. He worked hard, starting from the bottom, working his way up to crew foreman, supervisor, and on to be the Safety and Environmental Representative for the Western region, achieving many awards and honors along the way. He loved his job - never complaining and always arriving early, retiring after forty-two years of service. He then returned working with three different contractors associated with TXU, formerly Texas Electric, as a consultant for many more years. He always told everyone who would listen, his reasoning for coming to West Texas was, "to find my wife, that I could have gone north, east, or south, but that I chose to come west to find Dyann and that she was the best thing to ever happen to me - I love her with my whole heart". Jimmy truly loved his family and friends from both Odessa and Gatesville, never meeting a stranger along the way.

He is survived by his wife Dyann, son Bradley, grandson Brayden Stonewall, daughter Janene, grandson Joshua, granddaughter Elizabeth, many nieces and nephews and his best and closest lifelong friends from Gatesville, Billy Paul Barton and Bob Meharg.

Our sincere thanks to Dr. J.B Naidu and Dr. Nam Kim, and to each of their staff. Our family also wants to extend thanks to Home Hospice of Odessa for the excellent care of our loved one, Jimmy D.

No service is scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
