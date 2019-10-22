|
ODESSA - James Edgar Stephens, of Odessa, died October 20, 2019 at Terrace West Nursing Facility in Midland, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Bertha Stephens; three sisters: Dorothy Miller, Mary Kathryn Poteet, and Nancy Phillips; and a brother: George Stephens.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 50 years: Alice Cabell Stephens; their daughter: Shanna (Jason) Edwards; and two grandchildren, all of Odessa; sister: Jerri Martin of Lakeview; and sister-in-law: Monda Fults of Pattonville, TX.
James was born October 22, 1936 in Quail, TX and baptized into Christ at age 17 in Wellington. He graduated from Quail HS, Clarendon JC, and West Texas State. He worked on a cotton gin and county bridge gang before coming to Odessa in 1962, working as a barber as Deb Childers' shop. He was a long-time owner of James' Barber Shop on Grandview, then went to work for Broadmore Barbershop on Grandview. He was active in 4-H and FFA, serving as assistant superintendent of the Permian Basin Fair Poultry Show, and also raising goats and rabbits.
A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, he attended with the congregations at 6th and Jackson and later West University in Odessa. He lived by his favorite Bible verse, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Matthew 7:12
The family will receive friends at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019, officiated by Terry Phillips.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2019