Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
James Edwin Holman Sr.


ODESSA - James Edwin Holman, Sr, age 83, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019 after a brief illness. James was born September 29, 1935 in Springhill, Louisiana to Robert Edwin and Frankie Holman.

James is survived by; sons, Eddie Holman, Robert Holman and wife Kay, Robert Thomas and wife Donna; daughter-in-law Stacy Thomas; sisters, Bonnie Sally and Beth Holman Smith McEachern and husband James McEachern; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Johnson; son, Randy Thomas; brother, Gerald Holman; sister, Margie Holman Rhymes Anders.

A visitation for James will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Published in Odessa American on June 25, 2019
