ODESSA - Jim 96, of Odessa died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Medical Center Hospital.
Jim was born February 17, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa, the only child of Forrest Hill Cornell and Edith Liek Cornell. He married his high school sweetheart, Frankie Clyde Kelley, on August 20, 1942, Trinity Episcopal Church, in Apalachicola, FL. He served in the US Navy, Weather Service, during WWII from 1943 through 1945, the last year aboard the USS Chester, a heavy cruiser, while in the Western Pacific and northern Japan waters.
Following military discharge Jim entered a lifetime career with the US Weather Bureau, later the National Weather Service, retiring in 1978. He served at weather stations in Atlanta, GA, Apalachicola, FL, Savannah, GA, New Orleans, LA, Ashville, NC, Corpus Christi, TX and San Angelo, TX.
He was a member of Asbury UMC,
Survivors are two daughters, Becky Kristjanson, of Stanwood, WA, Cecilia Murray of Karmiel, Israel (Jim), and a son, David Cornell, of Odessa, TX. Also a granddaughter, Jennifer Evans (Josh), Odessa, and three grandsons, Jody McLaren, George Pittman and Jason Pittman, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Frankie Cornell, and his parents Forrest Hill Cornell and Edith Lieke Cornell.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2pm and will be officiated by: Reverend Shawn Smith at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 30, 2019