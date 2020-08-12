1/1
James Fowler
ODESSA - Jim Fowler, 83, of Odessa, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born September 29, 1936 in Birmingham, AL, the oldest of 11 children. His life was changed forever when he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. There he discovered his two real passions: skydiving and aviation.

He had a full career serving in Airborne Ranger/Special Forces units, as well as the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions. He saw action at the tail end of the Korean War and spent almost three tours in Vietnam. Jim was the recipient of both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He retired after 22 years of service.

He then moved to Texas and opened a successful skydiving and parachute rigging business that he ran for over 30 years. Jim was an avid pilot and spent countless hours at the local airport around his fellow pilots and friends.

He is preceded in death by one son, Jimmy.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Anne Fowler; two daughters, Cathy Hindsley and Vickie Elkins; one son, Ricky Fowler; three grandsons, Gary, Clint and Jeffrey; two granddaughters, Heather and Casey; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Sam Smith; and five sisters, Virginia Hammett, Juanita Taylor, Naomi Winfrey, Dorothy McGee and Viola Kennedy. He also leaves behind many friends that he made over the course of a life very well lived.

There will be no visitation and a private burial will follow at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306-3100 or the DAV, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
