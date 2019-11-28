|
|
ODESSA - James G. (Jim) Loika passed away at Madison Health Care on November 10, 2019 after a short illness. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell will officiate the services. Jim was born July 2, 1949 in San Angelo, Texas. He was born to Gilbert & Eloise Loika. He attended San Angelo Central High School and went on to attend San Angelo State University. Jim married Justeen, his first wife, and was married 33 years until her death in 2001. Jim joined the Department of Public Safety in 1968 to 1977 and became a Texas State Trooper. After graduation, he transferred to Odessa, TX. He obtained his master certification in Law Enforcement and Commissioned as an Ector County Reserve Deputy Sherriff. He was a Trooper II with Texas Department of Public Safety. After Jim left the Department of Public Safety, he was employed by Ector County Independent School District. He was the Deputy Chief. He was instrumental in setting up security cameras for the schools. Jim retired in 2002. Jim owned and operated Alert Security from 1993 and was also a manager for Pro-Vigil, of San Antonio, until his death. Jim and his wife, Emily Thielepape-Loika were married in 2011, at the Bellagio, in Las Vegas, after dating for 10 years. Jim was a good man and hard worker. He and Emily had some good times together. Jim loved to fish and enjoyed taking his boat to Alan Henry Lake. He loved to travel. Las Vegas and Ruidoso were two of his favorite places. Even though Jim did not have a church, he was a Christian and prayed every night. Jim was a funny guy and enjoyed life.Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Eloise Loika. His first wife, Justeen and his best friend, Jim Haas. He is survived by his wife, Emily Loika. Also survived by his brothers, Larry Loika and wife, Flo. Their children, Kimberly Burras and husband Deen and Aaron Loika, all of San Angelo. Brother Randy Loika of Azle, TX and his children, Alexandra Zacheis and husband Gentry of Dallas, and Erica Loika of Midland. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jennifer Moore and husband Marvin of Austin, Amy Chavarria and husband Robert of Odessa and Travis Thielepape and wife Brittney of Odessa. Jim also survived by ten grand-children and one on the way. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. We would like to thank Madison Medical Resort for taking care of Jim for the last 2-1/2 months. Thank you to Dr. Paul Slaughter and Barbara Norris, NP for being there for Jim and wife, Emily. Also, thanks to Home Hospice and nurses Debbie Harris RN and Shelly Mallard RN. Thanks to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home and to Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell for performing the services. Also, friends and family for your kind words and keeping us in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Jim's name. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 28, 2019