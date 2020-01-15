Home

Lawson Funeral Home
803 North Main
Meridian, TX 76665
254-435-2792
James H. Glass Obituary
MORGAN, TEXAS - James H. Glass, age 82, of Lakeside Village, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. James' Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, TX. Burial will be at the Kopperl Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15th, also at Lawson Funeral Home.

James Henry Glass was born on June 5, 1937 in Lubbock, Texas to Lee and Lucille Glass. He married Lowayne Glass on June 5, 1957. They were happily married for 60 years. They made their home in Odessa, Texas and had 3 children, Kyle Wayne, Jamie Ellen and Vonnie Machelle. Later in life they raised their grandson, James Colby. In the eyes of James, James Colby was always his second son. In 1996 , James and Lowayne made the decision to design and build a house at Lakeside Village. With the help of family and friends, James built his dream home. Many family and friends visited their home; there was never a person that wasn't welcomed by James with open arms.

Left to cherish his memory are; children, Kyle Wayne Glass of Longmont, Colorado, Jamie Glass Green and husband, David of Greer, South Carolina, Vonnie Machelle Glass of Lakeside Village, and James Colby Glass and wife, Jeninne, of Newark, Texas. Grandchildren, Kristin Green McCall and husband, Marshall, David Matthew Green, and Channing Brad Glass; great-grandchildren, Jace Glass, Bryson McCall, Hannah Claire McCall and Emma McCall; and numerous other relatives and friends.

James is preceded in death by this wife, Lowayne, his parents, Lee and Lucille Glass, his grandson, Christopher Glass. His sibilings, Nita Webb, Lynn Glass, Naoma Boop, Herman Glass.

Memorial can be made in James' name to:

Lakeside Village Area Fire Department

115 CR 1296

Morgan, Texas 76671

Words of comfort and peace can be sent to the family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 15, 2020
