KERMIT - James H. Sharp, age 76, of Kermit, TX, passed from this life on Friday, September 4, 2019. He was born in Kermit, TX on August 20, 1943 to J. E. and India (Kueckelhan) Sharp. James married Billie (Keen) on December 22, 1962 and they celebrated 56 years together.
James lived life as a Cowboy, riding and roping. He had a deep love for his family, especially his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. The grandkids called him, "James" and the great-grandkids called him "Pa". He was a devoted Christian man and loved the Lord. James was a very hard worker and retired after 45 years with Southwestern Bell. James had a big heart and was always helping those in need and he had a love of reading Louis L'Amour Western novels
He is survived by his wife: Billie Sharp of Kermit, TX; sons: Jim Sharp of Stephenville, TX and Dr. Jason Sharp and wife Dr. Laurie of Stephenville, TX.; daughter: Laurie Sharp of Kermit, TX.; brother: Bill Sharp of Mt. Pleasant, TX.; sister: Sherry Carman and husband Ed of Odessa, TX.; grandchildren: Dakota Parker and husband Damion, Sierra Marcell and husband Jacob, Casey McAdams, Katie McAdams, Will Sharp, Katey Gordon and husband Dylan; Guthrie Long, and Brittany Long; great-grandchildren: Rheagan, Colson, and Keagan.
He was preceded in death by his parents: J. E. and India Sharp; brothers: James Sharp Jr.; sister-in-law: Mary Sharp; and granddaughter: Bailey Anthony.
A family visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit.
Funeral Services with will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Kermit, TX with Pastor John Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Jay Anthony, Cary Anthony, Bob Shipley, Lonnie White, Teddy Innskeep, Mariano Valenzuela, Gary Goforth, and Joe Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Archie Mann, Willie Shipp, Andy Shipp, Jeff Shipp, and Tommy J. Pierce.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the West Texas Boys Ranch 10223Boys Ranch Road San Angelo, TX 76904.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 7, 2019