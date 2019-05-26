ODESSA - James Herchell Hubbard, Jr., 74 years, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on May 21, 2019 in Odessa.



James was born March 26, 1945 to James, Sr. and Fay Hubbard in Hamlin, Texas. In his early childhood he moved to Midland, TX where he attended school and graduated form Midland High School in 1964.



James was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for 3 years. Over the years he shared many memories of that experience with his family and then his grandchildren.



James married Brenda Bean on September 15, 1972 and they resided in Odessa all the years they were together. He worked for oilfield compressor companies for many years. He worked for Industrial Parts Service Supply, Inc. for over 30 years and eventually joyfully retiring 4 years ago. He loved retirement, it gave him more time to work on his classic cars, go to the lake, fishing and playing with his sons.



James loved his family and they have many wonderful memories of their many different vacations and just being able to say, "Hey, Dad, can you help me with this project." He taught his sons many valuable things. James was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed, and our lives will never be the same.



James is preceded in death by his parents, James, Sr. and Fay Hubbard.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Hubbard; sons, Kevin Hubbard and wife Megan, Blake Hubbard, all of Odessa; sister, Theresa Baker of Monahans, TX; 3 grandsons, Skylar Hubbard, Austin Hubbard and Kameron Hubbard all of Odessa; nephew Mark Baker and niece Penney Baker of San Angelo, TX



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital in honor of his grandson's.



We would like to say a special thank you to the CCU staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center for the care and wonderful concern they showed us during this difficult time.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary