1/1
James Hinesly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - James Hinesly, 77, of Odessa, TX, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Landon Coleman presiding.

James was born January 17, 1943, in Brownwood, TX, to Richard and Bonnie Hinesly. He grew up in Odessa, graduating from Permian High School in 1961. Shortly after graduating, James married his lifelong sweetheart, Sandra Strickland, with whom he shared some 59 years of marriage. As he would tease, "I think we're going to make a go of it!"

James loved the Lord and sought to glorify Christ through his faithfulness to the church and its mission. James and Sandra were members of Northside Baptist Church, but tragically because of COVID were unable to have the service there.

James was a frame carpenter and loved building homes. He worked hard all his life, and his last job was as a construction superintendent for Whitehead Construction. Retirement was not really his goal, so for as long as he could, James worked odd jobs, shuttling cars for car dealerships and rental companies. He loved to fish and stole away to the lake anytime he could.

James is survived by his wife, Sandra, a daughter, Kay Holman and her husband Robert, two sons, Ron Hinesly and wife Cheryl, and Mike Hinesly and wife Vanise, and 6 grandchildren. James is also survived by a brother, Don Hinesly of Quitman, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Linda Simpson and Laura Pool.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved