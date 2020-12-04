ODESSA - James Hinesly, 77, of Odessa, TX, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Landon Coleman presiding.



James was born January 17, 1943, in Brownwood, TX, to Richard and Bonnie Hinesly. He grew up in Odessa, graduating from Permian High School in 1961. Shortly after graduating, James married his lifelong sweetheart, Sandra Strickland, with whom he shared some 59 years of marriage. As he would tease, "I think we're going to make a go of it!"



James loved the Lord and sought to glorify Christ through his faithfulness to the church and its mission. James and Sandra were members of Northside Baptist Church, but tragically because of COVID were unable to have the service there.



James was a frame carpenter and loved building homes. He worked hard all his life, and his last job was as a construction superintendent for Whitehead Construction. Retirement was not really his goal, so for as long as he could, James worked odd jobs, shuttling cars for car dealerships and rental companies. He loved to fish and stole away to the lake anytime he could.



James is survived by his wife, Sandra, a daughter, Kay Holman and her husband Robert, two sons, Ron Hinesly and wife Cheryl, and Mike Hinesly and wife Vanise, and 6 grandchildren. James is also survived by a brother, Don Hinesly of Quitman, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Linda Simpson and Laura Pool.



