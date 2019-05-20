ODESSA - James Hubert Walker, 92, passed away May 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born September 21, 1926 in Muleshoe, Texas on his grandfather's farm to MV Walker and Lela Lorne (Nettles) Walker.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.



James was married to Virginia Ruth (Manley) Walker and was blessed with two children, Sandra Lee (Walker) Reeder and James Richard Walker. He later married Georgia (Goodson) Walker with three children Colleen Ann (Cook) Wooten, Nicky Lynn Cook and Elizabeth Cook Scott. He later married Reba Bradshaw.



He is preceded in death by his parents, MV Walker and Lela Lorne (Nettles) walker, step-mother Grace Jewel Walker and daughters Sandra Lee Walker Reeder and Colleen Ann Cook Wooten.



James is survived by Richard & Helen Walker, Nicky & Deborah Cook and Family and Helen Elizabeth Scott and Family; grandchildren Patricia & Casey Siddall, Virginia & Richard Gibson, and Amanda & Ed Hennessy; Great-grandchildren Camryn Siddall, Valarie Larremore, Arissa & Patrick Gibson and Molly & Stella Hennessy AKA Fur babies.



James was an amazing father who worked hard for his family. He was employed with TU Electric for 31 years. James once said he climbed a pole the first day he worked at Texas Electric and the last at the age of 62. He had a clever and witty sense of humor and always had a good joke to tell. He would often joke about the "Good Ole Days" being not so good but hard and told us we are living in the "Good Ole Days". James was active throughout his life as a Boy Scout leader, participating in church, going camping, bicycling, riding his Harley, and traveling the country in his RV with his wife Reba. James accomplished many things in his life including earning his pilot's license, owning a plane, and serving as a Lamesa Reserve Peace Officer. He was also the oldest man to finish the Hotter Than Hell 100, a 100-mile bicycle ride in Wichita Falls, TX. in August at 77 years of age. James continued to be active in his "Golden Years" through the Odessa Senior Citizens Center and weekly dancing with his friends Rhea and Mary. Even at 92, James was known by many to be a helper and could often be found giving his time to those in need. He was a testament to living each day to the fullest and realizing that each day was a gift from God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His visits to our homes brought many enjoyable moments filled with his laughter and unforgettable memories cutting up and playing with the numerous fur babies as Amanda would say usually accompanied with a cup of coffee. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.



