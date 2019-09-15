Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hunt Anderson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hunt Anderson Obituary
FT. DAVIS - James Hunt Anderson (Jim) of Fort Davis, Texas passed away on September 2, 2019 in Fort Stockton, Texas.

James was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 26, 1945 to Velma Ruth Curtis Smith and James Howard Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi Galindo Anderson of Fort Davis, Texas. His children, Wendy Leahy (Sam) of Fort Worth and Jason Hunt Anderson of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren, Russell Leahy of Fort Worth and Jaxon Anderson of Austin, Texas. His step-mother, Martha Anderson (Bebe), Aunt, Evelyn (Cookie) Noble (Fort Worth), Brother: Jack Martin (Wichita Falls), and Sister, Kriss Cook of Kingston, Oklahoma. Brother in laws: Raymond Galindo, Tony (Mary)Galindo , and Victor (Ana) Galindo from Odessa; Augustine (Janie) Galindo from Austin, Omar Galindo from Southlake, and Ron Hudson of El Paso. He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.

James is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Aldean and Charles Farnsworth, his father James Howard Anderson, his mother, Velma Ruth Curtis Smith, his uncle Johnny Anderson, aunt Ann Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his in laws: Blanca Galindo, Ramon Galindo, and his sister in law, Martha Galindo Hudson.

Celebration of Life Ceremony and Mass will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church located at 1321 W. Monahans Street, Odessa, Texas 79763 on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Rosary will be held at 9:00 AM immediately followed by funeral mass at 10:00 AM.

A separate Memorial Service and internment will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, pending arrangements.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odessa Funeral Home
Download Now