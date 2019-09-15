|
|
FT. DAVIS - James Hunt Anderson (Jim) of Fort Davis, Texas passed away on September 2, 2019 in Fort Stockton, Texas.
James was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 26, 1945 to Velma Ruth Curtis Smith and James Howard Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Galindo Anderson of Fort Davis, Texas. His children, Wendy Leahy (Sam) of Fort Worth and Jason Hunt Anderson of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren, Russell Leahy of Fort Worth and Jaxon Anderson of Austin, Texas. His step-mother, Martha Anderson (Bebe), Aunt, Evelyn (Cookie) Noble (Fort Worth), Brother: Jack Martin (Wichita Falls), and Sister, Kriss Cook of Kingston, Oklahoma. Brother in laws: Raymond Galindo, Tony (Mary)Galindo , and Victor (Ana) Galindo from Odessa; Augustine (Janie) Galindo from Austin, Omar Galindo from Southlake, and Ron Hudson of El Paso. He also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Aldean and Charles Farnsworth, his father James Howard Anderson, his mother, Velma Ruth Curtis Smith, his uncle Johnny Anderson, aunt Ann Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his in laws: Blanca Galindo, Ramon Galindo, and his sister in law, Martha Galindo Hudson.
Celebration of Life Ceremony and Mass will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church located at 1321 W. Monahans Street, Odessa, Texas 79763 on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Rosary will be held at 9:00 AM immediately followed by funeral mass at 10:00 AM.
A separate Memorial Service and internment will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, pending arrangements.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 15, 2019