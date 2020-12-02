ODESSA, TX - So you know "The Rest of the Story"James Lee Truelock was born February 25, 1956 in Paducah, TX to James and Maurice Truelock and finished his story on Friday, November 27, 2020.James Lee was loved by all who knew him. You could always count on him for a great joke, "orders" on how to do something, or the best place to eat (anywhere you go). He also loved his food!He met and married the love of his life, LaDonna Potts on November 20, 1976. James Lee made his life pipelining & LaDonna was always by his side. The Lord decided James was going to pay for his raising & blessed James & LaDonna with their first daughter, Jennifer-his side kick-and then came along his baby girl, Amy.James was a master at all things. He was a pipe liner, mechanic, pecan farmer, junker, and his brother (and many other's) race car mechanic. There probably was not a weekend as the girls were growing up, you didn't catch the Truelock gang at the racetrack.The highlight of James Lee's life was when he became a Gramps. He dotingly nicknamed his granddaughter Paige Avary "The Boss" & Gramps & Nana took her on many adventures. Amy learned early on you should never let Gramps and "The Boss" go shopping on their own!! Then came along the grandson he had wished for, Brennan Colt but as Gramps called him, "The Sheriff". The Sheriff could always seem to talk to Gramps into something.James Lee had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He left a lasting impression on everyone he came across.He was met in heaven by his parents, James & Maurice, nephew, Ron Truelock & so many other family and friends who were eager to see him.Those left to cherish his lasting memories are his wife of 44 years, LaDonna Truelock, daughter Jennifer Stout and husband Chris of Odessa, and daughter Amy Floyd and husband Robert of Lubbock. His spoiled grandkids, Paige Floyd (Bryce Handy) and Brennan Floyd. Brothers, Robbie Truelock and wife Jana of Eastland and Jim Bob Truelock of-the-heart, Debi Ward and husband Norman. Brother in laws, Bobby Simmons and wife Joyce, Johnny Simmons. Sister in law, Martha Haygood and husband David. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and lifelong friends.As Paul Harvey "Jr" would say, now you know "THE REST OF THE STORY"A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Greenfield Acres Baptist Church in Odessa, TX. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenfield Baptist Church with a Graveside Service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX with Pastor Jimmy Skiles officiating.