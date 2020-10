ODESSA - James Marlin Davis, 81, of Odessa, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, October 21, 2020, at Bethel Assembly of God church. Burial will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery. Reverend John Van Hoose is officiating. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store