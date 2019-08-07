|
ODESSA - James "Jim" Max Hallman was born in Loraine, TX to Max and Linnie Mae Hallman on January 6th, 1932 and went to be with his Lord on July 31st, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Donna, his parents, two infant children Robyn and Jimmy, his daughter Debe Wagner and his grandson Kyle Wagner. He is survived by son Daniel of Abilene TX, son Tim (Daphne) of Frisco TX, grandchildren Angie Wagner and Nick Hallman, great-grandchildren Zane, Nyah and Brooklynn Wagner, a sister Margie Hawk; niece: Melodie Hawk and many other relatives and friends.
Jim graduated High School in Lovington, New Mexico and immediately enrolled in the Marines. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton and this is where he and his wife Donna met and married in 1952. After an honorable discharge, he left the Marines and began a career in Law Enforcement as a Motorcycle Officer in Orange, CA. In January 1968, he and the family returned to their Texas roots and settled in Odessa. He joined the Odessa Police Department and rose in the ranks to Lieutenant over the Motor Division. He was a lifelong learner. He represented Odessa in attending the FBI Academy in 1976 and the Northwestern Traffic School in Illinois. Jim continued to attend and instruct traffic investigation courses throughout his career all over Texas. Jim was also instrumental in bringing "Safety City" to Odessa which still teaches child safety.
Jim retired in December 1991 completing a 34 year career in Public Service. He didn't retire from serving however as he continued to represent Odessa in the Texas Police Association where he held many roles including the Presidency. He also served with the Sheriff's Department and enjoyed staying active in the community.
If you were lucky enough to know Jim, you know he had a quick wit and a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. He had a true love of people and never met a stranger. Jim was an excellent cook and was always happy to share his recipes. He was an avid bowler, great dancer, a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to buy, repair and sell things - always leaving things better than when he found them. Most of all, he loved his family over all else and they loved and adored him. Dad, Papa, Great Papa, James, Jim and Lieutenant ...whatever you called him..you will be greatly missed.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday evening, August 9, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at Chapel Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Aubrey Jones. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim's honor to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund at nleomf.org, concernsofpolicesurvivors.org or to Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 7, 2019