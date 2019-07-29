|
ODESSA - James Michael Owensby, 36, of Odessa passed away on July 25, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday July 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with arrangements being done by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.
James Michael Owensby was born in Odessa, TX on December 8, 1982 to Robert Owensby and Patricia Bundick. He went to school in Odessa, TX. He married Keesha LeShay Warren on October 11, 2003 in Odessa, TX. He graduated from Permian High School. He worked as a welder for Holloman Construction for 14 years and worked at Enterprise Products 2 years at the time of his death. He loved coaching his boys in football and loved watching football.
He was preceded in death by Bob Owensby (aka Papa), and his cousin Steven Wayne Poindextor and grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Carlile.
Mikey is survived by his wife Keesha Owensby, two sons Michael Owensby and Tyler Owensby. His siblings Bo Owensby and wife Cindy, Mandy Grona and husband Nobby, Brad Bundick, Bryan Bundick and wife Leslie, Lindsey Wells and husband Josh and Tracey Seales. Survived by his dad Robert Owensby and wife Sandi and his mother Patricia Bundick and husband TomTom.
Pallbearers will be Bo Owensby, Bo Vejil, Nobby Grona, Scotty Carlile, Bryan Bundick and Josh Wells.
The family of James Michael Owensby wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 29, 2019