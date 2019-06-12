ODESSA, TEXAS - James "Jim" Morris went to be with our Lord on May 16, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1945 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Marvin Eves Morris and Dorothy Helen Morris. They moved to Abilene, TX when Jim was 5 years old and then to Odessa, TX when he was 11 years old. Jim graduated from Odessa High School in 1964, where he played with the Stage Band. Jim enlisted in the US Army where he served in Saigon, Vietnam for 1 year and was transferred to Houston, TX to work at the induction center where he served another 3 years achieving the rank of Sergeant. He had three wonderful children, Misty, Shamus, and Lacey. In 1992 he met and married Jaynan Joslin and gained another amazing son Mike Lowry. Jim loved his children, grandchildren, and Jaynan, who was the love of his life.



Jim loved classic cars and rebuilt many. His favorite was a baby blue '47 Plymouth with purple flames starting on the hood and trailing to the rear tires. He also loved model trains. The grandkids loved to go to Peepaw's house to run the trains, especially during Christmas time. Jim was an avid cook and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.



He was proceeded in death by his father Marvin Morris and mother Dorothy Morris. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Jaynan, children Misty Morris, Lacey Harris and husband Dennis, Shamus Morris, and Mike Lowry and wife Kim, all of Odessa, TX. Brothers Marvin Morris and wife Lorinda of Albuquerque, NM and John Morris and wife Candy of Gardendale, TX. Eight Grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with one on the way. Several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and numerous nephews and nieces.



We want to thank all the doctors and nurses of CCU at ORMC and Continued Care at MCH for all that you did, and a special thank you to Dr. K. Dar.



We will be holding a memorial service/celebration of his life on June 15th at 10 am at First United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the at and/or at . Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary