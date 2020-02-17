|
DALLAS - James "Jim" Nevelin Milson, Jr. born on January 4, 1951 went to be with the Lord February 14, 2020 at age 69 due to complications from flu/pneumonia related to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
Jim was a Native West Texan, born in Monahans, TX and lived his younger years in Midland, TX graduating in 1969 from MHS. He moved to Odessa in March of 1972 and met his future wife, Karla Nicholas in April 1973 later marrying her on September 7, 1973. They have one awesome son, James Brian Milson of Odessa born November 4, 1982.
He had many jobs but started his own business, Sun Electric Services, Inc in 1981 with Russ Bradshaw and later Bryan Hoffman. He has many businesses with Herb Graham now and have been very successful in all of them. He was an avid fisherman in the Permian Bass Club since 1978 winning the State Invitational Tournament in 1991 and professional FLW Tournament in 2009.
His hobbies also included having classic cars, mechanicing, dancing, Karaoke, golf, baking cherry pies, drinking beer, wine and smoking cigars. He had the greatest gift of gab and most times couldn't get a word in edgewise. He loved all his pets immensely and all animals in general. He always took his family on long road trips across the USA, as family was what he treasured the most. He lived life to the fullest and has made a zillion friends along the way. He loved hosting and entertaining parties and giving back to the community. He will be extremely missed by all his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father James N. Milson, Sr., and mother Syble Eropa Milson and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 1/2 years, Karla Milson, his musically talented son, James Brian Milson, a sister Patricia Moore and husband DC, niece Lori Tankersley and nephew Glen Tankersley and many cousins.
Honorary pallbearers include Herbert Graham, Robert Booth, Rick Yadon, Monnie Sparkman, Ricky Gregory and John Sparkman.
Pallbearers include Russ Bradshaw, Bryan Hoffman, Larry Burdette, Bobby Cerf, Ronnie Rains, and Richard Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Joe Beene Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 12776, Odessa, TX 79768.
Jim loved Joe Beene with all his heart, and it would be his wish to donate to him.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Services will be at Crossroads Fellowship at Billy Hext and 191 at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Special thanks go to ORMC and Baylor Medical Hospital and to all the Doctors and nurses, Jerry Dugan, Jimmy Braswell, and Crossroads Fellowship for all their help. May he Rest in Peace, Jim Milson.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 17, 2020