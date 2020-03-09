|
FLOYDADA - James Richard Elliott, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Assembly of God Church in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
Richard was born on July 6, 1933 in Jayton, TX to James and Katy (Butler) Elliott. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Jo Bunch on January 10, 1986 in Odessa, TX. Richard worked and owned Elliott Repair Service in Odessa until retiring in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Vicki (1985), brothers: James Ernest, Jr., W.T., Hassel, Clifton, Dale, Raymond, Arthur, and Wayne, sisters: Odessa Elliott Starritt and Mary Thomas Ferguson, and granddaughter through love Ryan Nicole White.
Richard is survived by his wife Jo, sons: Randee and wife Jennifer and Jason, grandsons: Braeden and Cannon, granddaughter through love Mariah Dennis, granddogs Kenzie, Daizie, and Lando, and many, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to ASPCA as Richard loved his dogs.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 9, 2020