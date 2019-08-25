|
ODESSA - James Richard Warden touched the hand of his Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Odessa. He was born March 7, 1941 in Seattle, WA to the late Joseph L. Warden and Geneva L. Johnson.
He was an active member of the Odessa Salvation Army Corps for over 30 years. He was a volunteer member of the disaster team, the Christmas program and advisory board. Ill health ended his volunteerism. He retired from Odessa College in 2004.
James especially loved a funny joke, a clever play on words, playing cribbage, and his two chihuahua pups, Emily and Tuffy. He always had a smile on his face.
Those left to cherish James' love and memory are his wife, Dianne; son, Kelly Warden of OR; stepsons, Michael Feeser of Odessa, David Feeser and wife Louise of McKinney; brother, Jack Warden; brother in law, Oakley Baker; and grandchildren, Hannah Feeser and Beth Kimbrell and husband Cody; and great grandson, Nolan Ryan Kimbrell.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Warden and Geneva Johnson; and stepfather, Harold B. Peterson.
A memorial service will be held at the Odessa Salvation Army Chapel at 810 E 11th St, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Captain Jay Ward officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 25, 2019