|
|
ROWDETT - James (J.T.) Proffitt, age 92, of Odessa and Wylie, TX, passed away on August 24, 2019 in Rowell, TX.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Greg Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
J.T. was born to Samuel E. Proffit and Maude Black on August 31, 1926 in Pottersville, Mo. On May 18, 1944 he answered his Nations call and joined the U.S. Navy to serve in WWII. He married the Love of his life Betty Flowers on April 18, 1964 in Houston, Tx. He worked for Compressor Systems Inc and Allied Equipment for a total of 31 years. He also served as the chaplain for the VFW Post 4372 in Odessa.
J.T. is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, brother and wife.
J.T. is survived by his daughter Stacy & husband Robert Davis, son Stephen & wife Lori Proffitt, son Michael Proffitt, daughter Tambra Dougherty, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Cody Davis, Zackary Proffitt, Jarred Davis, Zane Proffitt and Grayson Proffitt.
Memorials may be given to the VFW Post 4372 in Odessa at 208 E. VFW Lane or online at VFW.org Donate.
The family of J.T. Proffitt wishes to extend their sincere Love and appreciation for all the prayers and support from our extended family, friends and church family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 29, 2019