WEATHERFORD - James "Jim" Telfred Moody, 91, of Weatherford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 10 AM, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, in Weatherford. Burial will be private.



Jim was born on May 3, 1929, in Atoka, Oklahoma to Fred and Aletha Moody. He grew up and graduated from high school in Visalia, California, where he met and married JoAnn Hoover on July 8, 1949. Together they had 7 children. Three girls were born in Visalia and four boys came after moving to Odessa, Texas in 1958. Jim was a sports fan who encouraged his children to compete in Judo at the Odessa Boys Club, and also, enjoyed attending the Permian High School football games. Jim was a Caterpillar equipment salesman for Treanor Equipment Company in Odessa where he lived for 17 years. When he moved to the Ft. Worth area in 1975, Jim continued in sales at Darr Equipment Company until he retired. He had honed his craft and won awards for being a stellar salesman. He enjoyed doing yard work, hunting, and attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. He became quite active volunteering in the 4H Clubs in the area. Jim will be remembered for his constant presence at the livestock barn where he encouraged his family to take part and helped many youngsters learn to care for their animals.



Jim is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his two brothers, Elmer and Larry Moody; his children, Linda Clanton, Janice (Sam) Crane, Kerri Moody, Ronnie Moody, Robert Moody, and Mike (Amy) Moody;



by his grandchildren, Michele (Daryl) Madsen, David (Julie) Payne, Erin (Zeke) Patton, Lenzy (Cody) Migura, Jodi Moody, Hunter (Kinsey) Moody, Scott Moody, and Tyler Moody; and by his eight great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and two sisters, Jean Lewis and Norma Rotondo, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James T. (Jimmie) Moody, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store