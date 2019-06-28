ODESSA - James Shafer was born to Richard and Nancy Shafer in Odessa, Texas on April 9, 1970. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 25, 2019. Jim was a devoted father to his two beautiful daughters Hailey and Hannah Shafer. He was a loving brother to his five siblings. Jim always had a heart for rock music and living life to the fullest. Wherever he went the fun followed. He loved his dog Quincy and Monday night band practice. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. His support for them never faded. He was a long time successful business owner of Broadmoor Vacuum, always dedicated to his work. His sense of humor will be missed by many.



Jim was preceded in death by his father Richard August Shafer and his mother Nancy Lou Darby. He is survived by his two daughters Hailey Shafer of Odessa, Tx and Hannah Shafer of Odessa, Tx. His three sisters Virginia Barrow of Odessa, Tx, Debby Shafer of Odessa, Tx and Cheryl Semen of Edmond, OK and also two brothers Randall Shafer of Odessa, Tx and David Shafer of Whitehouse, Tx. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Published in Odessa American on June 28, 2019