ODESSA - James Wesley "Wes" Hunt, age 68, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on June 8th, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Wes was born on July 17, 1951, in Weatherford, Texas. His parents were Oteka Hunt and Glen T. Hunt. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1973, with a degree in Business Management. In 1977, he moved back to Odessa and accepted a position at the Sewell Family of Dealerships, where he worked for 40 years. He retired as the Assistant GM Vice President in 2017. Wes was a great family man and a loving father. He married Mary Zielinski in 1996 and the couple shared a son together, Jed Duesler. Wes was a socially active man deeply involved in Community Service for the majority of his life. He volunteered with a variety of organizations including the Permian Playhouse, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, The Crystal Ball Foundation, Odessa College Advisory Board, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Advisory Board and the UTPB Development Board. He also served as an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Wes enjoyed music, friends, mentoring, golf, playing guitar, and writing songs and poetry. He is a published author of a children's book, "A Miracle for Poppy". He was known as the man with the unlit cigar protruding from his lips, and an affinity for wine. His family and friends will always remember him as a generous, kind, gentle soul with a love for everyone. Wes is survived by his wife, Mary Hunt; his son, Jed Duesler and wife Holly; his brother and sisters, Cherry McDermid and husband Stuart, Roy Hunt and wife Susan, Sue Hunt, Tomibeth Brooks and husband Gary; his mother, Oteka Hunt; his grandson Devin Duesler, and nieces Sloane, Ashley, and Camille; as well as his "adopted" son Chris Garrett and wife Julie. Wes is preceded in death by his father, Glen T. Hunt. The family would like to thank all those who have sent flowers, food, photos, great stories and words of love and encouragement. A memorial of his life will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid 19 rules. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 14, 2020.