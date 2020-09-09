ODESSA - Jane Austin Burton was born on February 2, 1936 in Fulton, Kentucky and passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. Jane grew up on a farm in Fulton County, Kentucky, the younger child of Wales and Marguerite Austin, along with her older brother, Jack. Jane loved her youth and often told stories about her adventures with friends and family in western Kentucky. Jane graduated from Fulton High School and was a member of the choir. Because of her beautiful soprano voice, she was a coveted soloist for many weddings and other events. Her children fondly remember the many songs she sang to them while growing up. After high school, Jane attended Murray State University and later finished her degree in Elementary Education at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jane was a beloved teacher to many children over the years, spanning kindergarten through fourth grade. She had a special love and talent for teaching reading, so first grade was her wheelhouse. On Valentine's Day of 1959, Jane married the love of her life, Joe Pat Burton, of Tri City, Kentucky. She was a dedicated wife to her husband, and they recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. Jane and Joe have been active members of several church families over the years, including Dotsonville Church of Christ in Clarksville, Tennessee; Salem Church of Christ in Shepherdsville, Kentucky; 21st & Eisenhower Church of Christ in Odessa, Texas; Gardner Street Church of Christ in Borger, Texas. For the last twenty-five years, they have been faithful members of the Sherwood Church of Christ in Odessa where Jane served as a Bible Class teacher for children as well as ladies. She also loved visiting and checking on the sick and shut-in, as well as working with the Funeral and Nursing Home Ministries. Jane had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dog, Elsie Mae, and the family of stray cats that decided to take up residence in her backyard. If you have spoken with Jane recently, it is certain that she has given you an update on her cats. Jane also had a passion for old black and white movies and especially loved watching while eating a big bowl of popcorn, sprinkled with M&Ms. Jane is famous for beating her family at cards and for telling the best stories to her grandchildren. Her family will forever remember her as a fun- loving, tenacious, Godly woman, ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Faith, family, and friends were truly the most important things to Jane. Jane is survived by her husband, Joe Burton of Odessa, Texas; son, David Burton, of Odessa, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Baxter and husband, Bryce Baxter of London, England; son, Paul Burton and wife, Crystal Burton of Glen Rose, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Laura Baxter Obuchowski and husband, Billy Obuchowski, of Fort Worth, Texas; Hannah Baxter, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Nathaniel Burton, Shryie Burton, Caleb Burton, and Elisha Burton of Glen Rose, Texas; and one foster great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wales and Marguerite Austin and her brother, Jack Austin. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Gertrude Austin of Fulton, Kentucky and Alice Humphries of Murray, Kentucky, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After a family burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Jane will be honored with a memorial service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sherwood Church of Christ in Odessa, Texas. Due to an immune compromised family member, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jane's honor to Sherwood Church of Christ, Odessa Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
