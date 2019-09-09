|
BANGS - Jane Ellis Ives Fields, 84, of Odessa and Bangs, Texas passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Bangs, Texas. She was born November 30, 1934 in Megargel, Texas to Wade and Lois Wade Ellis.
Jane attended school in Ft. Stockton and graduated from Buena Vista High School in Imperial in 1953. She later graduated from Howard Payne University and became a teacher. She was very popular at Howard Payne and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year.
Jane was the Girl's P.E. Coach at Odessa High School in the late 1950's. She continued teaching in 1968 at Gonzales Elementary School, teaching sixth grade for 28 years. At the time of her retirement in 1993, she had taught for 32 years and 3 generations of children. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa.
She and her mother sewed her clothes to help make ends meet while raising two boys as a single mom on a teacher's salary. She always made sure that her boys had what they needed, including a spanking with "The Belt" from time to time. She was a good cook, but hated to go buy groceries or shop in general. She taught her boys at an early age to select ripe fruit and pick a good head of lettuce so she could send them to the store.
She married W. D. "Dub" Fields on May 1, 1993 in Odessa, Texas. He was by her side and cared for her every day since. They spent time in Odessa and at "The Farm" in Bangs, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ralph Wade Ellis; and a son, Bradley Wade Ives.
She is survived by her husband, W. D. "Dub" Fields, of Bangs, Texas; her son, David R. Ives and his wife, Patty, of Odessa, Texas; a step-son, Rex Fields and his wife, Sarah, of Lubbock; a step-daughter, Kathy Crumley and her husband, Craig, of Odessa; 2 grandsons, Colin D. Ives and Brian W. Ives; 3 step-grandchildren, Fletcher Fields, Carol Ann Crumley and Kyle Crumley; and the mother of her grandchildren, Angelia Ives.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 4050 E. University, Odessa, Texas. A reception will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 9, 2019