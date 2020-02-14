Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
5401 John Ben Sheppard Parkway
Odessa, TX
Janell (Hamblin) Huber


1948 - 2020
Janell (Hamblin) Huber Obituary
ALBUQUERQUE - Janell Huber passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 73. She was born in Tucson, AZ on September 28, 1946. She spent much of her childhood in El Paso, but her family moved to Odessa during her high school years. Graduating from Odessa Permian High School in 1965, she continued her education by graduating with a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. It was at BYU that she began dating and eventually married Wayne Huber, also of Odessa, TX. They spent most of their married life in Odessa raising their children. Janell was a teacher at Bonham Junior High School and Permian High School, and they were very active in their church. She is preceded in death by her brother Roland, her daughter Deena, her parents Roland Hamblin and Mae Whetten, and her husband Wayne. She is survived by her sons Rodd Wayne Huber and wife Shelia of Odessa, Errick Rand Huber and wife Amy of Bellville, Jayson Hamblin Huber and wife April of Rockville, MD, Ty Garret Huber of Odessa; her daughter Taffy Becca Goold and husband Jeremy of Albuquerque, NM; her Sisters Joanne Patton and Ida Nunley; her brother Randy Hamblin; her grandkids Brytton, Alyssa, Caitlin, Madison, Houston, Hannah, Hailey, Hope, Cody, Garrett, Halle, Gavin, Cannon, and Ember; and her great grandchildren Braigh'lea and Bryxton. Janell was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Her sweet spirit and kindness will be missed in this world, but she has been reunited with her parents, husband, and daughter. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Coombs officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2020
