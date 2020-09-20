ODESSA Janell Ida Lloyd Lewallen, 83, of Odessa, Texas passed away the morning of Thursday, September 17, 2020. She survived health challenges over the past 16 years and somehow managed to keep that great sense of humor. Her voice may have been soft … but if you could catch what she said, it was definitely worth it!
Janell Ida Lloyd was born in Wagoner Oklahoma on December 24, 1936. She was the daughter of Raymond Cass Lloyd and Lenora Cummins Lloyd. Her father was a county agent in northern Oklahoma. Janell earned her Bachelor Degree from Oklahoma A&M, which is now known as Oklahoma State University. While at college, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) J. Lewallen. They had a special love for Cloudcroft, NM, where they had a cabin for holiday gatherings.
Janell was an intelligent woman with a creative mind. She had extraordinary writing skills and a rock-solid memory for anything she ever read or learned. She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress. She was a skilled swimmer, spending summers as a lifeguard and swimming instructor. She also taught exercise and yoga classes.
Janell was always well-dressed and jewelry always matched. She had an appreciation of artist-created jewelry, with her very favorite being Sonya Haynie's Jewelry in Odessa.
Janell was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) for over fifty years. She was twice selected as ESA Woman of the Year. While serving in ESA, she came to be passionate about the service and mission of St. Jude's, a charity ESA helped support throughout the years.
During her younger years, Janell was the ultimate volunteer. She baked cookies for Law Enforcement Day, walked blocks for March of Dimes, raised money for the Alzheimer's Association
, volunteered at MDA Jail-a-thons, screened children for Volunteers for Vision, answered phones at St. Jude Radiothons, worked garage sale fundraisers for Sigma Delta, drove the neighborhood carpool and so much more.
Family was important to Janell (a.k.a. Mom and Memaw). She and her husband were passionate about making family gatherings special. Christmas was always over-the-top. Holidays were celebrated with zest and tradition, especially handing out Halloween candy and coloring Easter Eggs. They attended as many football and baseball games, band concerts, boxing matches, speeches, graduations and other rites-of-passage as they could for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of First Christian Church, now known as Connection Christian Church. In the early New Mexico days, she even served as a church pianist.
Janell is survived by:
Son, Raymond Lewallen, and his wife, Debra Lewallen, of Monahans.
Daughter, Rhonda Lewallen, of Odessa.
Her beloved and loyal dog, Gator (a.k.a. Little Man).
Grandson, Eric Lewallen, and wife, Missy Lewallen, of Odessa.
Grandson, Christopher Lewallen, and wife, Robin Lewallen, of Thomson, Georgia.
Great grandchildren, Annabelle Janell Lewallen, Parker Lee Lewallen, William Joseph Lewallen, Preston Jones Lewallen and Hadley Grace Lewallen.
Sister, Carol Douglas, and husband, Ben Douglas, of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Brother-in-law, Earl Sutton, of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Nieces and nephews who are doing amazing things in various areas of the country.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's, Connection Christian Church or the Dr. Abdul Kadir Stroke Center of Excellence through the MCHS Foundation.