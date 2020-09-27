1/1
Janell Lloyd Lewallen
1936 - 2020
ODESSA - Janell Ida Lloyd Lewallen, 83, of Odessa, Texas passed away the morning of Thursday, September 17, 2020. She survived health challenges over the past 16 years and somehow managed to keep that great sense of humor. Her voice may have been soft ... but if you could catch what she said, it was definitely worth it!

Janell Ida Lloyd was born in Wagoner Oklahoma on December 24, 1936. She was the daughter of Raymond Cass Lloyd and Lenora Cummins Lloyd. Her father was a county agent in northern Oklahoma. Janell earned her Bachelor Degree from Oklahoma A&M, now known as Oklahoma State University. While at college, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) J. Lewallen in 1957. They had a special love for Cloudcroft, NM, where they had a cabin for holiday gatherings.

Janell was an intelligent woman with a creative mind. She had extraordinary writing skills and a rock-solid memory for anything she ever read or learned. She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress. She was a skilled swimmer, spending summers as a lifeguard and swimming instructor. She also taught exercise and yoga classes.

Janell was always well-dressed and jewelry always matched. She had an appreciation of artist-created jewelry, with her very favorite being Sonya Haynie's Gallery in Odessa.

Janell was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) for over fifty years. She was twice selected as ESA Woman of the Year, once at the New Mexico State Convention and once at the Texas State Convention. While serving in ESA, she came to be passionate about the service and mission of St. Jude's, a charity ESA helped support throughout the years.

During her younger years, Janell was the ultimate volunteer. She was a part of the final working committee for the "The Flavor of Odessa 1891-1991" cookbook, a wonderful book that contains the history of the area in addition to family recipes. She baked cookies for Law Enforcement Day, walked blocks for March of Dimes, raised money for the Alzheimer's Association, volunteered at MDA Jail-a-thons, screened children for Volunteers for Vision, answered phones at St. Jude Radiothons, worked garage sale fundraisers for Sigma Delta, drove the neighborhood carpool and so much more.

Family was important to Janell (a.k.a. Mom and Memaw). She and her husband were passionate about making family gatherings special. Christmas was always over-the-top. Holidays were celebrated with zest and tradition, especially handing out Halloween candy and coloring Easter Eggs. They attended as many football and baseball games, band and choir concerts, boxing matches, speeches, graduations and other rites-of-passage as they could for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a member of First Christian Church, now known as Connection Christian Church. In the early New Mexico days, she even served as a church pianist.

Janell was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Lewallen; father, Raymond Cass Lloyd; mother, Lenora Cummins Lloyd; sister, Lavon Sutton; and brother, Eddie Lloyd.

Janell is survived by: son, Raymond Lewallen and wife Debra of Monahans; daughter, Rhonda Lewallen of Odessa; her beloved and loyal dog, Gator (a.k.a. Little Man); grandsons, Eric Lewallen and wife Missy of Odessa and Christopher Lewallen and wife Robin of Thomson, Georgia; great grandchildren, Annabelle Janell Lewallen, Parker Lee Lewallen, William Joseph Lewallen, Preston Jones Lewallen and Hadley Grace Lewallen; sister, Carol Douglas and husband Ben of Stillwater, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Earl Sutton of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and nieces and nephews who are doing amazing things in various areas of the country.

Please join us in a celebration of her life well lived.

Viewing and Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home, 601 N. Alleghaney, Odessa, TX 79761. Casual attire welcome.

Graveside Service at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX 79762. Casual attire welcome. If you have a story or anecdote you would like to share about your time with Janell/Mom/Memaw, we would love to hear it during the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's, Connection Christian Church or the Dr. Abdul Kadir Stroke Center of Excellence through the MCHS Foundation.

Published in Odessa American on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
September 25, 2020
She brought sunshine with her smiles and kindness wherever she went! She will be missed greatly!
Renda Berryhill
Friend
September 23, 2020
Janell was a great lady who supported everyone that she knew. She was always cheerful and would help whomever needed help. She helped me get a good start at the University of Texas by suggesting that I work for the Texas Legislature while in college. I did and it helped me get through college. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Janell, you will be missed!!
Diana Campos Perry
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry Rhonda She was so much fun. Every time she came to beauty shop, she’d bring such wonderful goodies to eat and brought the best and funniest cards for the holidays. She will be missed.
Zula Baker
Friend
September 20, 2020
Mrs. Lewallen, was an amazing person! I throughly enjoyed every visit with her. She would always brighten my day with that smile and sweet hugs!! Prayers to the family.
Audrey Blair
Friend
September 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
Yadi
Friend
September 20, 2020
Janell was a wonderful woman with so many friends. Rhonda was one of her greatest friends as well as daughter.
Carol Traut
Friend
September 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charlie Wenetschlaeger
Friend
September 20, 2020
A Great Lady, she will be missed greatly! May God Bless her and may she RIP.
Raymond Parker
Friend
September 20, 2020
To the family, my sincerest sympathy. Janell introduced me to ESA. She was always available to help with audio/visual screening throughout ECISD. Her smile and kindness was a blessing to me. May her sweet soul Rest In Peace and May God comfort the family.
Kaye Khoury
Friend
September 20, 2020
Janell, you will be missed! Hugs to all the family.
Janet Sanders
Friend
September 19, 2020
Janell was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She always was concerned about the needs and feelings of others. Such a sweet lady. She will be missed!
Catherine Stuart
Friend
