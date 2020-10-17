1/1
Janet Elaine (Whittemore) Holley
1954 - 2020
ODESSA - Janet Elaine (Whittemore) Holley, age 65, of Odessa, TX was called home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on Sunday, October 30, 1954 in Odessa, TX to Doyle Ray Whittemore and Marianna Goodman.

Janet was a member of the Baptist church and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at age 11. Throughout her years, she did her best to live a Christian life. Janet was a devoted mother and grandmother. Nothing mattered more to her than her children and grandchildren. If you came into her home, she adopted you as one of her own. Janet worked for DELEK (formerly Alon) for 14 years. She loved her job and cherished her co-workers. Outside of work, Janet enjoyed sewing and was a gifted artist. She also had a voice as beautiful as her soul.

Those left to cherish her love and memories are her mother: Marianna Whittemore; daughters: Dawn Kirby and husband Jamie and Laura Tomlinson and her husband Scott; brothers: Mike Whittemore and wife Debby and Billy Whittemore and wife Jean; niece: Megan Kirkwood and husband Wade and their children Brazos and Sage; nephew: Luke Whittemore and partner Matt Dale; 5 grandchildren: Tristan Kirby and wife Sam, Aishlynn Gardner and her husband Dylan, Shelby Kirby, Axton Tomlinson, Sebastian Tomlinson and one great-grandchild: Jasper Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her father Doyle Ray Whittemore.

"For none of us live for ourselves alone, and none of us die for ourselves alone. If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Roman 14:7-8

Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 16, 2020
Janet was such a devoted and kind person. Her family was so important to her and her face would light up the room as she often spoke of her grandchildren. She had the prettiest handwriting of anyone I have ever known and her many talents were amazing. She will be missed by everyone. We were blessed get to know her as we worked with her.
DeAnne Patman
Coworker
