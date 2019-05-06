SAN ANGELO - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Janet Sue Ward, age 67, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, in San Angelo, TX. Janet was born on January 26, 1952, in Odessa, TX, to Jack and Olga Ward. She and her siblings--Carol, Gary, Sherry, Jack, Steve, and James-enjoyed a close-knit childhood in Odessa where she made many life-long friends. Janet attended Odessa High School where she was a member of Amicae Tri Hi Y club, graduating in 1970.



After high school, Janet put the work ethic she learned from her parents into practice, working at Treanor Equipment and Pride Pipeline, among others.



She married Pat Wescott in September 1971 and together they had two daughters, Crystal Wescott Crotwell and April Wescott Ward. Her daughters have been the loves of her life, and that love has grown as she welcomed six grandchildren (Haley, Haden, Wyatt, Carley Jo, Lane, and Logan) as well as two beautiful great-granddaughters who were the apples of her eye, Braylee and Brooklyn. Janet often said that if she had known how fun grandchildren and great-grandchildren were, she would have had them first!



Janet enjoyed good times with her family and friends, including golfing, fishing, and family reunions in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and at Inks Lake near Burnet, TX. She was a member of San Angelo Cowboy Church. She made several close friends over her years in Odessa and San Angelo. Janet never forgot a face and was a friend to all who knew her and her beautiful smile.



Janet was predeceased by her mother and father, Olga and Jack Ward, and by her brother, Stephen (Steve) Ward. We know she is with them now. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Crotwell of Mertzon, TX and April Ward of San Angelo; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law Haley and Brent West of Mertzon; her grandsons Haden Crotwell and Wyatt Crotwell, also of Mertzon; her granddaughter Carley Jo Crotwell of Arlington, TX; her grandsons Lane Ward and Logan Daniels, both of San Angelo; and her great-granddaughters, Braylee and Brooklyn West of Mertzon. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Carol Ramsey and husband Johnny of Odessa; Gary Ward and wife Carol of Odessa, Sherry Wade and partner Bill Treat of Georgetown, TX; Jack Ward and partner Ronda May of Weatherford, TX; and James Ward and wife Renee of Addington, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will cherish her memory.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6th, at San Angelo Cowboy Church, 4015 N. Chadbourne St., San Angelo. Visitation will begin at 1 pm with the service beginning at 2 pm. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home.



