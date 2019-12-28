Odessa American Obituaries
|
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
Janie S. Buckalew

Janie S. Buckalew Obituary
ODESSA - Janie Buckalew, 74, of Odessa, TX passed away on December 25, 2019 in Odessa, TX.

Funeral service will be graveside on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Janie was born in Fort Worth, TX to Joyce and Lloyd Freeze on July 4, 1945. She attended school at Odessa High. She married Neil Buckalew on May 5, 1967 in Odessa, TX. She worked 20 years at NBO Bank of Odessa. She was involved many years in bowling. She was Women's City Bowling Association secretary for many years. She loved to play Bingo with her many friends. She loved her dogs and cats.

She is preceded in death by her mother and dad Joyce and Lloyd Freezer.

She is survived by her husband Neil Buckalew and daughter Sheryl Callaway of Lubbock, TX.

The family of Neil Buckalew wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses of Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, pleaser visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 28, 2019
