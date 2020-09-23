BUCHANAN - Jannie Lou Dyer was born at her family's north Texas homestead in Orth, Texas, in 1935. She lived in Graham, Texas during her early childhood, and in 1945 Jannie and her family moved to Andrews where her dad took a job with Humble Oil. Jannie and her brothers Sonny, Ronny, and Jackie were raised in the Means and Parker oil field camps around Andrews. Jannie had great stories of her childhood and of her family throughout north Texas. She was always the "Tom Boy" of the group as she was the only girl with all brothers and male cousins her age.
While attending Andrews High School, Jannie was a cheerleader, played on the volleyball and tennis teams, and was a beauty queen. After graduation in 1954, Jannie attended Sul Ross University in Alpine. She began her professional career in Midland working for Felmont Oil Corp. Later, while working for Max Ramsey's law practice in Andrews, Jannie met her soul mate and future husband, John R. Lee. They were married on April 29, 1960, and Jannie moved to Kermit where John practiced law and was a pillar in the Winkler County community.
Jannie and John made a dynamic couple. They travelled all over the United States from Yankee Stadium to the shores of Hawaii. They followed their beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns to Super Bowls and National Championships. They enjoyed quarter horse racing in Ruidoso and attended the Kentucky Derby. Las Vegas was also a favorite spot where they saw tennis matches, boxing bouts, and famous celebrity acts several times a year. Later in life, she became an ardent fan of the San Antonio Spurs and the Texas Rangers.
Additionally, Jannie shared her husband's love for Winkler County and they invested heavily in its economy. On top of John's law practice, they owned several businesses, including DONCO Tank Company and The Red Apple clothing store, to name a few. Their largest investment was when they purchased the Winkler County News and Wink Bulletin. Jannie was the Society Editor and covered many local events for several years.
After John's death in 1990 and divesting of her investments, Jannie moved to Austin in 2000 to be close to her daughters and their families. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and found being a great-grandmother entertaining. Also, during this time, she gave selflessly to care for her mother and brother during their protracted illnesses. In her life, Jannie was always an extraordinary caregiver. At the end of each of their lives, she took care of not only her own parents, but her in-laws and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Lee, her mother Lucille Dyer, her father Glenn Dyer, and two brothers - Sonny (Glenn) and Jackie Dyer. She leaves to her cherished memory one brother Ronny Dyer, two daughters Mary Lee Castetter (Alan) and Melissa Lee, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Family Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit, TX. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Family Services Funeral Chapel in Kermit, TX with Ed Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Robert Bennett, Alan Castetter, Robert Clark, Nathan Dicken, Hunter McNeese (honorary), and Zach Barton (honorary).
Donations celebrating Jannie's life may be made to the Texas Exes - the University of Texas Ex Students Association.
