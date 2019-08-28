Home

Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Jared Kelvin Bailey


1966 - 2019
Jared Kelvin Bailey Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Jared Kelvin Bailey, age 52, of Odessa, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born Friday, October 28, 1966 in Odessa, TX to Ernest Bailey and Patsy (Davis) Widas.

Jared loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was an Electrical Technician who enjoyed electronics, listening to CB radios and police scanners. He was also an avid storm watcher, and took great pride and care of his car. He cherished his family and his beloved cat "Jewel". Jared touched many lives and will be missed dearly.

Jared is survived by his ex-wife: Deborah Bailey of Odessa; daughter: Nicole Roy and John of Galesburg, IL; three brothers: John Bailey, Kenneth Bailey and Robert Widas, all of Odessa; two sisters: Tammy Hopkins and Marcia Bailey, both of Odessa; special nephews: Rodney and Steven Miller; special niece: Sydney Hopkins and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Public viewing will begin Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm with family visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside Services will be held at Serenity Memorial Park in Midland at 10:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2019
