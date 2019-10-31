|
|
HOUSTON, TEXAS - Jarett Bentley Perkins, 33, of Odessa passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Crockett, Texas.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel in Andrews with Minister Randy Unruh of Stonegate Fellowship of Odessa, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews West Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, service details, family pictures, and family videos.
Jarett was born on February 6, 1986 in Andrews, Texas to Kalyn Feryl Perkins and Donna June Bentley. He has lived in Odessa all his life, and he played baseball in little league and travel ball. He graduated from Permian High School in 2004, where he played football and baseball. He played centerfield, third base, pitcher and loved to play the game. He had worked as a carbide welder in the oil and gas industry. He loved to fish, golf, and the Texas Longhorns. He was quiet and a man of few words around his family. He was conservative, patriotic, respected the U.S. and Texas flags, and was American Made! He was known to be a jokester and outgoing among his friends, and they knew him as "Perk". His friends, Doug and Scott Nelson, were considered as brothers to him. He had attended Temple Baptist Church in Odessa growing up. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Bentley, whom he loved very much.
Jarett is survived by his parents, Donna and Wayland Moffett of Granbury and Kalyn and Angela Perkins of Midland, step parents, Gary and Barbie Speed of Odessa and Pattie Nolan of Conroe, grandparents, Lillie and Norman Hopper of Andrews and Ann Bingham of Andrews, 5 siblings, Krislyn Perkins of Odessa, Brittnee Perkins of Conroe, Justin Bollier of Austin, Paige Perkins of Brownfield, and McKaylee Guinn of Brownfield, nephew, Braydon Hotchkin, 2 nieces, Jailyn Hotchkin and Lily Jeter, and his pitbull, Haze.
Memorials may be sent to Teen Challenge of the Permian Basin at https://www.teenchallengepb.com/
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 31, 2019