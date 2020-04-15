|
ODESSA - Jasmine "Jaz" Lozano, age 17, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on Sunday, June 23, 2002 in Odessa, TX to Arturo Jimenez and Felisa Ochoa and raised by her adopted mother Bernalda Lozano.
Jasmine was a loving and sweet girl. She always went above and beyond for her family and loved playing with her niece. Jasmine was a strong young lady and always a fighter. She adored her friends and enjoyed spending time with them while living life to the fullest. In her free time, Jasmine loved listening to music. Her favorite color was red and she loved chicken alfredo and cheetahs and tigers.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her mother: Bernalda Lozano of Odessa; biological father: Arturo Jimenez; biological mother: Felicia Ochoa of Odessa; biological grandmother: Teresa Jimenez of Odessa; brothers: Joshua Lozano, Adrian Lozano, Joe Angel Lozano and Arthur Lozano, all of Odessa; sister: Alexis Lozano of Odessa; niece: Dalilah Gonzalez of Odessa; uncles: Pablo Jimenez, Francisco Jimenez, John Paul Jimenez and Joshua Mancha; aunts: April Mancha, Veronica "Ronny" Jimenez; great-uncle: Sammy Rodriguez; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 15, 2020