ODESSA - Jason Paul Locke, 54, of Odessa, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 23, 1966 in Lubbock to Kenneth Dale Locke and the late Ruth Eileen (Ball) Locke.He grew up in Odessa and was a 1984 graduate of Permian High School where he was a member of the MoJo football team where he received the nickname "Hammerhead." Jason worked as a machinest for his father's company, American Auto Parts. He loved professional sports, especially the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid dog lover and loved his dog "Sugar Bear." Known for thrill seeking, he also did several solo skydiving jumps.Jason is survived by his father, Kenneth Locke of McKinney; brother, Kyle Locke of Odessa; children, Bryce and Kelsi; six grandchildren; Sylas Locke, Aubrionna Locke, Audrina Leak, Dreyce Locke, O'rion Chavez, Reece Chavez, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Locke.The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Wright officiating.