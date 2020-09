Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Jason Paul Locke, 54, of Odessa, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at Thursday, 10 AM September 3, 2020, at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. A visitation will be held September 2, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Pastor Terry Wright is officiating. Arrangements are by Frank Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store