ODESSA - Jason Robert Sloan, age 49, of Odessa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 3, 1971 to Lana (Clark) Sloan and the late Henry Lee Sloan. He worked at Diamond Fleet Parts and was a good employee whose employers and co-workers loved him.
Jason was a wonderful son, husband and father who was always there for his family. He enjoyed time with family more than anything. A big-hearted person, he would help anyone with anything. He was a gun collector and enjoyed going to the lake and riding jet skis.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are the love of his life, his wife of nine years: Sherri (Nichols) Sloan; mother: Lana Sloan; son: Dustin Baskett; daughter: Tori Baskett; mother and father-in-law: Peggy and James Luker and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Henry Sloan; sister: Amy Sloan; and grandparents: Robert and Clotine Clark.
Visitation at the funeral home will begin Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:00 am and continue through to noon on Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel Crematory. Pastor Billy Carruth will officiate. Interment will follow at Odessa II Gardens Section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 12, 2020