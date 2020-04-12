Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Robert Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Robert Sloan Obituary
ODESSA - Jason Robert Sloan, age 49, of Odessa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 3, 1971 to Lana (Clark) Sloan and the late Henry Lee Sloan. He worked at Diamond Fleet Parts and was a good employee whose employers and co-workers loved him.

Jason was a wonderful son, husband and father who was always there for his family. He enjoyed time with family more than anything. A big-hearted person, he would help anyone with anything. He was a gun collector and enjoyed going to the lake and riding jet skis.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are the love of his life, his wife of nine years: Sherri (Nichols) Sloan; mother: Lana Sloan; son: Dustin Baskett; daughter: Tori Baskett; mother and father-in-law: Peggy and James Luker and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father: Henry Sloan; sister: Amy Sloan; and grandparents: Robert and Clotine Clark.

Visitation at the funeral home will begin Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9:00 am and continue through to noon on Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel Crematory. Pastor Billy Carruth will officiate. Interment will follow at Odessa II Gardens Section of Ector County Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -