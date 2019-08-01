|
EASTLAND - Jason Wayne Overbey, 61, passed from this life to the next on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2PM in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland.
Jason Wayne Overbey was born on July 4, 1958 in Snyder, Texas to Thomas W. Overbey and Oralie Conley Overbey. He married Donna Kim Reynolds on September 18, 1976 in Monahans, Texas. Mr. Overbey worked as a construction superintendent for Technip.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Overbey; sons, Jeremy Overbey, Jarred Overbey, and Josh Overbey; mother, Oralie Blount; brother, Tommy Overbey; and two grandchildren.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019