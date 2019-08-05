|
|
MIDDLETOWN, NY - Jay K. Hildebrand, 45, a longtime resident of Odessa, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Middletown, New York. He was born April 14, 1974 in Rankin, TX to David and Jo Lynn (Monroe) Hildebrand.
He served in the US Army from 1992-1996. He worked as a truck driver for most of his life and was currently working for R. B. Humphreys, Inc.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jo Lynn Monroe Hildebrand.
Jay is survived by his wife, Laura Hildebrand of Untica, NY; children, Inez Lujan, Bianca Magallanes, Alexis Magallanes and Steve Magallanes, all of Untica, NY; granddaughter, Krystal Hildebrand; father, David Hildebrand and wife Mary; brother, Gary Lynn Hildebrand; sister, Tonya Wender; stepbrothers, Toby Dupre and Johnny Dupre; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3 PM at Odessa Funeral Home.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Jay's company, R. B. Humphreys, Inc. for all of their support during this difficult time.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 5, 2019