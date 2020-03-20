|
|
FORT WORTH - Jaynel Eoff, beloved mother and grandmother, died on March 18, 2020 in Fort Worth after a brief illness. She was 79 years old. Jaynel was born in Rising Star on July 6, 1940 to Eula Talbot and Jack Edimston.
Jaynel is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Eoff, granddaughter Terra Bibb and brother Ray Edmiston.
She leaves behind two sons Terry Eoff and wife Vickie of Grandbury; Toby Eoff and wife Sondra of Odessa, and a daughter, Tonya Dennard, of Coleman. Grandchildren, Clint Eoff of San Angelo, Luke Studdard of Allen, Chance Studdard of Allen, Dex Dennard of Brownwood, Dayton Dennard, Jerrod and Reece Eoff all of Odessa. Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Brothers Doyle Edmiston and wife Ernestine of Roscoe, Jody Edmiston and wife Linda of Brownwood and Coy Edmiston of Rising Star and sister Joyce Shetter of Gustine.
Jaynel and her husband, Ken, were very entrepreneurial beginning with a restaurant in Rising Star then moving to Odessa and opening Odessa Pumps & Equipment in 1980. For the last several years Jaynel owned and operated a resell shop in Brownwood.
For precautionary measures there will be only a private family graveside service in Rising Star, Texas. Arrangements are with Heartland Funeral home in Early, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of giver's choice.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 20, 2020