ODESSA - Jean Eleanor Helferich, 82, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on September 10, 2020 in Odessa. There will be a private graveside service for her immediate family. We request that no flowers be sent. Jean was born in Estelline, South Dakota to Clarence and Lilly Schmidt on June 19, 1938. She graduated in 1956 from Brookings High School and then received her Associates Degree from South Dakota State College in August 1959. She moved to Denver, Colorado in the Fall of 1959 where she worked for an insurance company in the underwriting department. She met her future husband, Gary, in June of 1960 at the church they both attended. They were married in Brookings, South Dakota on June 30, 1961. Jean loved music. She had a strong Alto voice and enjoyed singing in musical groups and choirs throughout her life. She returned to work after her daughter entered grade school. She began working for ECISD in the school cafeteria and later worked with children with special needs. She then spent twelve years as the computer secretary for Permian High School, entering class schedules, grades, student schedules and other administrative work. She then worked for Chevron in their accounts payable department until she retired. On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Jean's savior, our Lord Jesus Christ, took her home to Heaven. She attended Crossroads Fellowship where she enjoyed the senior's group on Sunday morning in Retro Class and Prime Time on Tuesdays. She loved the music her pastor, David Newton, had at these events and enjoyed the time of fellowship with her friends. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lois Jones. Jean is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, son Mark Helferich and his wife Beverly, son Michael Helferich and his partner Gene Brenek, daughter Heidi Helferich; granddaughter Ashley Johnson and her husband Kevin Johnson, granddaughter Lindsay Helferich; and her sister, Delores Clarke. She will be greatly missed by her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.