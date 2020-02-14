Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Jean (Hailes) Mills


1934 - 2020
ODESSA - Jean Mills, 85, of Odessa passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020, with her daughter at her side. Jean is resting in peace now after a long struggle with failing health and she is reunited with her husband Jim. Jean was born in Ringling, OK on February 12th, 1934 to J W Hailes and Mary Jaye Carroll. She was raised with her siblings in Hobbs, NM. Jean married Jimmie Mills in October 1952 and they shared many years living and traveling around the southwest before settling in Odessa in 1972. Jean was a great cook, she loved reading, playing cards, buying and selling jewelry, and visiting with her grandsons. She was a proud member of various Garden Clubs in several of the cities they lived in and won numerous accolades along the way. She made many lifelong friends through her work in the Garden Club. After Jim's retirement, they made lots of new friends working estate sales throughout the city. She will be missed by many. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jim, and most recently her sister Lela. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Morris, and grandsons, Paul and Alex Morris; as well as son Jim Mills, Jr. She also leaves behind sister Jodi and husband Milton Reed, sister Sharon Shaw, and brother Jim and wife Carol Smith, along with numerous other family members and friends. Special thanks to Mary Lou Garcia who took great care of mom over the past year. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Byron McWilliams officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2020
