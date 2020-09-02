ODESSA - Jeane B. Leslie, 90, of Odessa, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 28, 1930 in Talco, TX to the late Lillian R. (Jones) and James W. Broughton.She married Jay Leslie on August 26, 1952 in Lovington, NM. The couple moved from Farmington, NM to Odessa in 1958 and have remained in Odessa ever since. She was a housewife who loved caring for her family and friends. Jeane loved her God and her church. She was a faithful member of Mission Dorado Church. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family in the motorhome. She always had a good attitude and was able to find the good even in the bad situations. Jeane saw the good in everyone.Jeane is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jay M. Leslie of Odessa; son, Gregory N. Leslie of Odessa; daughter, Connie G. Williams of Odessa; brother, Bobby Broughton of Mt. Vernon, TX; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Lillian Broughton; and sister, Mary Screws.The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 AM at Frank Wilson Chapel with Pastor Bob Bratcher officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dalton Moore, Dyron Moore, Payton Marcum, Bobby Broughton, Jake Ortega, and Craig Moore will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Don Davis.