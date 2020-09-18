SNYDER - Jeanne Allen James was born July 9, 1936 in Arch, NM to Odell and Geneva Hawks, and passed away September 14, 2020 in Snyder TX.



Jeanne married Jack Arlon James on May 26, 1956. Jeanne was a Realtor and worked with her husband at Standard Vending. She lived in Odessa and moved to Snyder TX in 2013.



Jeanne is survived by her son, Lucky Jack Allen James and wife Beverly, grandchildren Jennifer Haynes and husband Jeremy, Zach James and wife Jenny and Nicky James, and five great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Mitchell Tod James and sisters; Geraldine Skinner and Norma Schoelkapf.



Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa.



Services are entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



